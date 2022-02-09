See All Neurologists in Spokane, WA
Dr. David Greeley, MD

Neurology
3 (71)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Greeley, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.

Dr. Greeley works at Northwest Neurological, PLLC in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Alzheimer's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwest Neurological, PLLC
    26 E 5th Ave, Spokane, WA 99202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 747-5615
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Alzheimer's Disease
Restless Leg Syndrome
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Alzheimer's Disease
Restless Leg Syndrome
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing

Alzheimer's Disease
Restless Leg Syndrome
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Dystonia
Essential Tremor
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Headache
ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation
Migraine
Parkinson's Disease
Pseudobulbar Affect
Sudoscan
Brain Disorders
Cerebral Vascular Disease
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea)
Cluster Headache
Dementia
Lyme Disease
Nerve Blocks
Tension Headache
Tremor
Xeomin® for Cervical Dystonia
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • ODS Health Plan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 71 ratings
    Patient Ratings (71)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (38)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. David Greeley, MD

    • Neurology
    • English
    • 1386758712
    Education & Certifications

    • Natl Hosp For Neur & Neurosurg
    • University Of Wi Hospital And Cli
    • University of Washington School of Medicine
