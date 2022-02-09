Dr. David Greeley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greeley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Greeley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Greeley, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.
Dr. Greeley works at
Locations
Northwest Neurological, PLLC26 E 5th Ave, Spokane, WA 99202 Directions (509) 747-5615Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve tried for 6 yrs to find an office that will actually truly listen to my problem. I feel so relieved that I have finally. Thankfully for they’re service.
About Dr. David Greeley, MD
- Neurology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1386758712
Education & Certifications
- Natl Hosp For Neur & Neurosurg
- University Of Wi Hospital And Cli
- University of Washington School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greeley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greeley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greeley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greeley works at
Dr. Greeley has seen patients for Alzheimer's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greeley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Greeley. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greeley.
