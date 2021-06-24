Dr. David Greco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Greco, MD
Overview
Dr. David Greco, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital and Saint Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Greco works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Associated Neurologists PC69 Sand Pit Rd Ste 300, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 748-5631
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
- Saint Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Greco?
I was a patient of Dr. Greco’s almost 10 years ago following a horrible accident that left me with serious neurological issues. It was a horrible time in my life that involved almost every specialist in NY and CT. Dr. Greco is remembered by me as a positive in that dark time. I appreciated his medical care and he helped in my recovery.
About Dr. David Greco, MD
- Neurology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1740285204
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greco has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greco works at
Dr. Greco has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Cranial Trauma and Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Greco. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.