Dr. David Grech, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grech is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Grech, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Grech, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Palm Coast, FL. They completed their fellowship with Brown University|Brown University Affil Hosps|Meml Hospital Of Ri
Dr. Grech works at
Locations
-
1
First Coast Heart & Vascular Center - Palm Coast14 Office Park Dr Ste 1, Palm Coast, FL 32137 Directions (386) 260-5578Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- Flagler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grech?
I looked everywhere for a decent cardiologist and had the worst luck finding one. Until I met Dr. Grech. He's patient, he listens, he explains things in laymen terms so anyone can comprehend what's going on. It's hard for me to trust doctors. I've had bad experiences in the past on some real winners (idiots). A lot of doctors here in Florida , are awful. One misdiagnosed me and put me on medications that almost killed me. I was a mess when I went into Dr Grechs office. Immediately, he adjusted and changed some of my medications and within the course of a few months, I was flying straight again and Living my life. My one minor issue with him is that he's that good of a doctor, he's quite busy. I've had to reschedule twice in two years because he worked the hospital rather than his office. It's a small price to pày being under his care. At least I know, if I become in such poor health that I became hospitalized, I know he'll be there for me. You won't regret using him. He's F'n awesome!!
About Dr. David Grech, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Gujarati and Persian
- 1336128792
Education & Certifications
- Brown University|Brown University Affil Hosps|Meml Hospital Of Ri
- Cleveland Clinic
- Cleveland Clinic|Cleveland Clinic - Cleveland OH
- Cardiology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grech has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grech accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grech has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grech works at
Dr. Grech has seen patients for Heart Disease, Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grech on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Grech speaks Gujarati and Persian.
153 patients have reviewed Dr. Grech. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grech.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grech, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grech appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.