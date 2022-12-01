See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Anderson, IN
Dr. David Graybill, MD

Hip & Knee Orthopedics
4 (46)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Graybill, MD is an Orthopedic Hip & Knee Surgery Specialist in Anderson, IN. They specialize in Hip & Knee Orthopedics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Anderson, Ascension St. Vincent Fishers, Community Hospital Anderson, Community Hospital East and Marion General Hospital.

Dr. Graybill works at Central Indiana Orthopedics in Anderson, IN with other offices in Fishers, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopedic Surgery Center
    2610 Enterprise Dr, Anderson, IN 46013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 683-4400
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Central Indiana Orthopedics
    14300 E 138th Ste B, Fishers, IN 46037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 773-4301
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent Anderson
  • Ascension St. Vincent Fishers
  • Community Hospital Anderson
  • Community Hospital East
  • Marion General Hospital

Osteoarthritis
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee

Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Dec 01, 2022
    I saw Dr. Graybill 10 years ago and came back to him due to a fractured femur that was operated on during an emergency surgery in North Carolina. He was just as professional, kind, knowledgeable as he was 10 years ago. He treated me with respect, took ample amount of time explaining my rehabilitation process, and care during my recovery time.
    — Dec 01, 2022
    About Dr. David Graybill, MD

    • Hip & Knee Orthopedics
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1619983764
    Education & Certifications

    • U Ill Coll Med
    • Michael Reese Med Center
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    • 1981
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Graybill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graybill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Graybill has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Graybill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Graybill has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Graybill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Graybill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graybill.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Graybill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Graybill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

