Dr. Gray has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Gray, MD
Overview
Dr. David Gray, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Joplin.
Dr. Gray works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mia Aesthetics Clinic LLC9300 SW 72nd St, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (305) 330-4959
- 2 6491 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Atlanta, GA 30360 Directions (770) 689-1858
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Joplin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gray?
Dr. Gray was very thorough in his explanation of my procedure. He even performed a needed hernia repair at the same time as my tummy tuck. I love that he performed my procedure in the hospital (with an overnight stay) and that he was proactive in avoiding blood clots. When he removed my drains there was absolutely no pain and I have heard horror stories from friends who live elsewhere and have used other doctors. I am needle phobic but he put me at ease. I would use him again in a heartbeat!
About Dr. David Gray, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1568444305
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gray accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gray works at
Dr. Gray has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Gray. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.