Dr. David Granet, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (31)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Granet, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.

Dr. Granet works at Shiley Eye Institute in La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertropia, Hypotropia and Extraocular Muscle Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Regents of the University of Uc
    9415 CAMPUS POINT DR, La Jolla, CA 92093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 534-2020

  • UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypertropia
Hypotropia
Extraocular Muscle Surgery
Hypertropia
Hypotropia
Extraocular Muscle Surgery

Hypertropia
Hypotropia
Extraocular Muscle Surgery
Exotropia
Strabismus Surgery
B-Scan Ultrasound
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Esotropia
Eye Infections
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy
Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion
Conjunctivoplasty
Corneal Diseases
Ectropion of Eyelid
Esophoria
Exophoria
Eye Test
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Surgery
Heterophoria
Ocular Surface Reconstruction
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy
Paralytic Strabismus
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    MultiPlan

    4.5
    Feb 23, 2022
    For me Dr Granet is a miracle worker. After 60 years of progressively worsening periodic alternating nystagmus, I developed double vision. Prisms were of limited help, in fact, they created double vision when I turned my head looking for a null point. Thankfully my local eye surgeon did a search for nystagmus specialist and I chose Dr. Granet out of the results. I now see a world that is not in constant motion and my acuity is better than before! Dr. Granet, Jo, Erica, and Marie were all wonderfully caring to work with. They changed my world and I am eternally grateful!
    Barbara Lynch — Feb 23, 2022
    About Dr. David Granet, MD

    Ophthalmology
    36 years of experience
    English
    1982629036
    Education & Certifications

    YALE UNIVERSITY
    Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Granet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Granet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Granet has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Granet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Granet works at Shiley Eye Institute in La Jolla, CA. View the full address on Dr. Granet’s profile.

    Dr. Granet has seen patients for Hypertropia, Hypotropia and Extraocular Muscle Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Granet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Granet. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Granet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Granet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Granet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

