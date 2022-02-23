Dr. David Granet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Granet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Granet, MD
Overview
Dr. David Granet, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
Dr. Granet works at
Locations
Regents of the University of Uc9415 CAMPUS POINT DR, La Jolla, CA 92093 Directions (858) 534-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
For me Dr Granet is a miracle worker. After 60 years of progressively worsening periodic alternating nystagmus, I developed double vision. Prisms were of limited help, in fact, they created double vision when I turned my head looking for a null point. Thankfully my local eye surgeon did a search for nystagmus specialist and I chose Dr. Granet out of the results. I now see a world that is not in constant motion and my acuity is better than before! Dr. Granet, Jo, Erica, and Marie were all wonderfully caring to work with. They changed my world and I am eternally grateful!
About Dr. David Granet, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1982629036
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Granet has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Granet accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Granet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Granet works at
Dr. Granet has seen patients for Hypertropia, Hypotropia and Extraocular Muscle Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Granet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Granet. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Granet.
