Overview

Dr. David Gourley, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Murray, UT. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Intermountain Medical Center, Primary Children's Hospital, St. Mark's Hospital and University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.



Dr. Gourley works at Gourley Allergy & Asthma in Murray, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.