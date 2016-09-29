See All Allergists & Immunologists in Murray, UT
Allergy & Immunology
Overview

Dr. David Gourley, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Murray, UT. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Intermountain Medical Center, Primary Children's Hospital, St. Mark's Hospital and University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.

Dr. Gourley works at Gourley Allergy & Asthma in Murray, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Gourley Allergy & Asthma
    6065 S Fashion Blvd Ste 255, Murray, UT 84107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 266-4115

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Intermountain Medical Center
  • Primary Children's Hospital
  • St. Mark's Hospital
  • University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pollen Allergy
Animal Allergies
Chronic Sinusitis
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Medications Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fruit and Vegetable Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Local Anesthetic Drug Allergy Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Sublingual Immunotherapy Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Xolair® Therapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
    • SelectHealth
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 29, 2016
    Dr Gourley is very knowledgeable and has a great doctor -patient understanding . I feel like he has my best interest in mind while treating my asthma.
    Becky in Cottonwood Heights, UT — Sep 29, 2016
    About Dr. David Gourley, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    • 41 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1477555712
    Education & Certifications

    • Wilford Hall Med Center
    • Wilford Hall USAF MC
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    • University of Utah
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Gourley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gourley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gourley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gourley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gourley works at Gourley Allergy & Asthma in Murray, UT. View the full address on Dr. Gourley’s profile.

    Dr. Gourley has seen patients for Pollen Allergy and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gourley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Gourley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gourley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gourley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gourley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

