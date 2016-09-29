Dr. David Gourley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gourley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Gourley, MD
Overview
Dr. David Gourley, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Murray, UT. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Intermountain Medical Center, Primary Children's Hospital, St. Mark's Hospital and University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.
Dr. Gourley works at
Locations
Gourley Allergy & Asthma6065 S Fashion Blvd Ste 255, Murray, UT 84107 Directions (801) 266-4115
Hospital Affiliations
- Intermountain Medical Center
- Primary Children's Hospital
- St. Mark's Hospital
- University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Gourley is very knowledgeable and has a great doctor -patient understanding . I feel like he has my best interest in mind while treating my asthma.
About Dr. David Gourley, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1477555712
Education & Certifications
- Wilford Hall Med Center
- Wilford Hall USAF MC
- Temple University School of Medicine
- University of Utah
- Pediatrics
Dr. Gourley works at
