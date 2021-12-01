Overview

Dr. David Gould, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth and Medical City Fort Worth.



Dr. Gould works at Metroplex Urology & Transplant Surgery in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hydronephrosis, Ureteral Stricture or Kinking and Bladder Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.