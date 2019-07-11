Overview

Dr. David Gorsulowsky, MD is a Dermatologist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.



Dr. Gorsulowsky works at Fremont Dermatology in Fremont, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Rosacea, Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.