Dr. David Goodwin, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. David Goodwin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Goodwin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sterling, VA. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI|George Washington University and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Stonesprings Hospital Center, UVA Haymarket Medical Center and Uva Prince William Medical Center.
Dr. Goodwin works at
Locations
-
1
Arthritis and Sports Orthopaedics21475 Ridgetop Cir Ste 150, Sterling, VA 20166 Directions (571) 470-7900Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Arthritis and Sports Orthopaedics - Chantilly25055 Riding Plz Ste 260, South Riding, VA 20152 Directions (703) 936-4338Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Reston Surgery Center LP1860 Town Center Dr Ste G100, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 977-4962
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Reston Hospital Center
- Stonesprings Hospital Center
- UVA Haymarket Medical Center
- Uva Prince William Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Goodwin?
Dr. Goodwin has been my ortho doctor for almost 6-years. He is an extremely attentive & caring doctor who has allowed me to continue my athletic lifestyle. He has always been very honest about my limitations but still positive and encouraging. His availability is always excellent & he has always returned my calls no matter how busy his schedule. The PRP treatments I received has improved my quality-of-life immensely & allowed me to regain my cardio fitness despite my bad knees. I can't say enough good things about Dr. Goodwin!
About Dr. David Goodwin, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1346565884
Education & Certifications
- New York University Hospital for Joint Diseases, Sports Medicine|Nyu Hospital For Joint Diseases
- Georgetown University Hospital, Orthopaedic Surgery
- Georgetown University|Georgetown University Hospital
- G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI|George Washington University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goodwin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goodwin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goodwin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goodwin works at
Dr. Goodwin has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goodwin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Goodwin speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodwin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodwin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goodwin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goodwin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.