Dr. David Goodwin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sterling, VA. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI|George Washington University and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Stonesprings Hospital Center, UVA Haymarket Medical Center and Uva Prince William Medical Center.



Dr. Goodwin works at Arthritis and Sports Orthopaedics in Sterling, VA with other offices in South Riding, VA and Reston, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.