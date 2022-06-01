Overview

Dr. David Goodman, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, GA. They completed their residency with University Hospital Cleveland Case West Res University



Dr. Goodman works at Resurgens Orthopaedics in Fayetteville, GA with other offices in Griffin, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.