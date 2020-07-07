Dr. Goodman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. David Goodman, MD
Overview
Dr. David Goodman, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Goodman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Abington Memorial Hospital1200 Old York Rd, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goodman?
Dr. Goodman was my anesthesiologist at the explant surgery in May. He was very knowledgeable, caring, compassionate and kind. Great bedside manner. Puts patient first and truly cares. Thank you Dr. Goodman!! Angela M.
About Dr. David Goodman, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1093717290
Education & Certifications
- Thos Jeff U Hosp
- Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goodman works at
Dr. Goodman has seen patients for Acute Postoperative Pain, Nerve Block, Somatic and Peripheral Nerve Block, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goodman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goodman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goodman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.