Dr. David Goodman, MD

Pain Medicine
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Goodman, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Goodman works at United Anesthesia Services in Abington, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Postoperative Pain, Nerve Block, Somatic and Peripheral Nerve Block along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Abington Memorial Hospital
    1200 Old York Rd, Abington, PA 19001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Postoperative Pain
Nerve Block, Somatic
Peripheral Nerve Block
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jul 07, 2020
Dr. Goodman was my anesthesiologist at the explant surgery in May. He was very knowledgeable, caring, compassionate and kind. Great bedside manner. Puts patient first and truly cares. Thank you Dr. Goodman!! Angela M.
Angela M. — Jul 07, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. David Goodman, MD
About Dr. David Goodman, MD

Specialties
  • Pain Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 39 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1093717290
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Thos Jeff U Hosp
Residency
  • Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital
Medical Education
  • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Board Certifications
  • Anesthesiology
