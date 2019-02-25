Dr. David Gonzalez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Gonzalez, MD
Overview
Dr. David Gonzalez, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Long Branch, NJ. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus.
Dr. Gonzalez works at
Locations
Barnabas Health Medical Group73 S Bath Ave, Long Branch, NJ 07740 Directions (848) 288-9644
Maternal Fetal Medicine1 Highway 70 Ste 6B, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Directions (848) 288-9643
Hospital Affiliations
- Monmouth Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gonzalez is a brilliant and skilled physician. He seems to be well-respected by others in the field- we were sent to CHOP for further testing; doctors there were impressed with Dr. Gonzalez for being so perceptive and being 100% correct in what was a difficult diagnosis to make. I would not go to any other MFM specialist. *Dr. Gonzalez is not an orthopedic surgeon.
About Dr. David Gonzalez, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1992772594
Education & Certifications
- University of Medicine Dentistry
- University of Medicine Dentistry
- Umdnj University Hospital
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
