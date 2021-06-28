See All Orthopedic Surgeons in San Antonio, TX
Dr. David Gonzalez, MD

Orthopedic Sports Medicine
5.0 (14)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Gonzalez, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center University Hospital and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center, Foundation Surgical Hospital Of San Antonio, Legent Orthopedic Hospital, Methodist Hospital Texsan, Metropolitan Methodist Hospital, North Central Baptist Hospital, South Texas Spine And Surgical Hospital and St. Lukes Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Gonzalez works at Texas Oaks Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Institute in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Runner's Knee and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Oaks Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Institute P.A.
    8299 Fredericksburg Rd, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 753-2663
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
  • Foundation Surgical Hospital Of San Antonio
  • Legent Orthopedic Hospital
  • Methodist Hospital Texsan
  • Metropolitan Methodist Hospital
  • North Central Baptist Hospital
  • South Texas Spine And Surgical Hospital
  • St. Lukes Baptist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Knee
Runner's Knee
Osteoarthritis
Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Injuries Chevron Icon
Meniscus Tear Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Knee Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. David Gonzalez, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Sports Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1326080219
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Keller Army Community Hospital, West Point, New York
    Internship
    • Brooke Army Med Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Health Science Center University Hospital
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
