Dr. Goltra Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Goltra Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. David Goltra Jr, MD is a Neuroradiology Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Neuroradiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with East Cooper Medical Center and Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 582 Lone Tree Dr, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (843) 352-0674
Tidelands Health Imaging900 21st Ave N, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577 Directions (843) 916-1700
Hospital Affiliations
- East Cooper Medical Center
- Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
OMG! Was so surprised. My first visit he is a wonderful doctor. So competent, Professional, Knowledgeable. The Doctor went over my MRI and explained my condition with me and what needed to be done. Can't say enough good about he and his staff. It was my first back procedure and he made it so easy. I will be a regular patient at his office. It was easy to schedule an appointment and in to see the Doctor. I have already recommended Dr. to friends.
About Dr. David Goltra Jr, MD
- Neuroradiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1477640647
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goltra Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goltra Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Goltra Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goltra Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goltra Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goltra Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.