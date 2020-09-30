Overview

Dr. David Golombos, MD is an Urology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / CAMDEN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Golombos works at Stony Brook Urology in East Setauket, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.