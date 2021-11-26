Overview

Dr. David Goldstein, MD is an Urology Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center and University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.