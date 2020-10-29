Overview

Dr. David Goldrath, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lake Barrington, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Advocate Sherman Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.



Dr. Goldrath works at Comprehensive Urologic Care in Lake Barrington, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.