Dr. Goldrath has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Goldrath, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Goldrath, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lake Barrington, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Advocate Sherman Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.
Dr. Goldrath works at
Comprehensive Urologic Care - Lake Barrington22285 N Pepper Rd Ste 201, Lake Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (847) 382-5080
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- Advocate Sherman Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UniCare
I was recently diagnosed with prostate cancer and have seen Dr. Goldrath several times, including having a biopsy . I've never had a doctor spend so much time explaining everything and making sure all questions were answered., all the treatment options available, and not 'pushing' any one treatment I'm accustomed to doctors trying to rush things to get to their other patients, but this was not the case with Dr. Goldrath. That would probably account for a fairly long wait time when coming in later in the afternoon.
- Urology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1255443537
- University Of Wisconsin Madison
- University Wisc Hospital And Clins
- University of Michigan Medical School
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Dr. Goldrath accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldrath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldrath has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldrath on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldrath. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldrath.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldrath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldrath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.