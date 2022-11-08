See All Ophthalmologists in Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Dr. David Goldman, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (54)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Goldman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine.

Dr. Goldman works at Goldman Eye in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Infections, Blepharitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    David A. Goldman, M.D. LLC
    3502 Kyoto Gardens Dr Ste B, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 (561) 630-7120

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Absent Corneal Reflex Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Alternating Hyperphoria Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Cataract, Anterior Polar, Dominant Chevron Icon
Cataract, Posterior Polar, 1 Chevron Icon
Cataract, Posterior Polar, 2 Chevron Icon
Cataract, Posterior Polar, 3 Chevron Icon
Cataract, Posterior Polar, 4 Chevron Icon
Cataract, Posterior Polar, 5 Chevron Icon
Cataract, Total Congenital Chevron Icon
Cataract, Zonular Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Cornea Guttata With Anterior Polar Cataract Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy Crystalline of Schnyder Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy of Bowman Layer, Type 1 Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy of Bowman Layer, Type 2 Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy, Epithelial Basement Membrane Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy, Fuchs' Endothelial, 1 Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy, Fuchs' Endothelial, 2 Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy, Juvenile Epithelial of Meesmann Chevron Icon
Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy, Type 1 Chevron Icon
Corneal Endothelial Dystrophy, Type 2 Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Eystrophy, Gelatinous Drop-Like Chevron Icon
Corneal Flash Burns Chevron Icon
Corneal Scar Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Descemet's Stripping Automated Endothelial Keratoplasty (DSAEK) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma 1, Open Angle, B Chevron Icon
Glaucoma 1, Open Angle, C Chevron Icon
Glaucoma 1, Open Angle, D Chevron Icon
Glaucoma 1, Open Angle, E Chevron Icon
Glaucoma 1, Open Angle, F Chevron Icon
Glaucoma 1, Open Angle, G Chevron Icon
Glaucoma 1, Open Angle, I Chevron Icon
Glaucoma 1, Open Angle, J Chevron Icon
Glaucoma 1, Open Angle, K Chevron Icon
Glaucoma, Normal Tension, Susceptibility to Chevron Icon
Hazy Vision Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Medical and Surgical Management of Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Primary Open Angle Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 54 ratings
    Patient Ratings (54)
    5 Star
    (45)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 08, 2022
    Dr Goldman performed Cataract surgery on both my husband and myself. He is brilliant, down to earth and carefully explained everything to us. His staff is lovely. The equipment is state of the art. The office is sparkling clean. On top of all of this, he is very upbeat and funny. It is well known that he was very well respected at Bascom Palmer.
    — Nov 08, 2022
    Photo: Dr. David Goldman, MD
    About Dr. David Goldman, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1871538116
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Anne Bates Leach Eye Hospital
    Residency
    • Anne Bates Leach Eye Hospital Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
    Internship
    • Cabrini Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Tufts University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell University
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Goldman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goldman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goldman works at Goldman Eye in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. View the full address on Dr. Goldman’s profile.

    Dr. Goldman has seen patients for Eye Infections, Blepharitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    54 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

