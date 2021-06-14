Overview

Dr. David Goldfarb, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.



Dr. Goldfarb works at Princeton Medical Associates PA in Princeton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Earwax Buildup and Postnasal Drip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.