Dr. David Goldfarb, DO
Overview
Dr. David Goldfarb, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.
Locations
Princeton Medical Associates PA10 Forrestal Rd S, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 921-8800
- 2 842 State Rd Ste C, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 924-3005
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional and prepared, with all thenical advances for a proper visit without needing to visit an image center later or goign to a surgeon if required later.
About Dr. David Goldfarb, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1780754424
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
- Medical College of PA
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- Drew University
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Goldfarb has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldfarb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Goldfarb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldfarb has seen patients for Ear Ache, Earwax Buildup and Postnasal Drip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldfarb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldfarb. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldfarb.
