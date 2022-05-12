Dr. David Goldfarb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldfarb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Goldfarb, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Goldfarb, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Baylor College of Medicine & Affiliated Hospitals and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.
Houston Metro Urology6560 Fannin St Ste 1440, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 790-9700
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. G was able to diagnose my recurring UTI incidents and develop a treatment approach that was based on detailed data gathered via Urodynamic and Cystopic labwork. The TURP surgery was successful and post-op measures indicate the objective was met.
- Urology
- English
- 1225265168
- Baylor College Medicine
- Baylor College of Medicine, DeBakey Department of Surgery
- Baylor College of Medicine & Affiliated Hospitals
- Tulane University
- Urology
Dr. Goldfarb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldfarb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldfarb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldfarb has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldfarb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldfarb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldfarb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldfarb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldfarb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.