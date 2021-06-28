Overview

Dr. David Goldenberg, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, Banner Baywood Medical Center, Banner Desert Medical Center, Banner Thunderbird Medical Center and Yuma Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Goldenberg works at Retinal Consultants of Arizona - Peoria in Peoria, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.