Dr. David Golden, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital, Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Palmdale Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Golden works at Cedars Sinai Med Group Ortho in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in Lancaster, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.