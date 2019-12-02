See All Dermatologists in Hackensack, NJ
Overview

Dr. David Goldberg, MD is a Dermatologist in Hackensack, NJ. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and University Hospital.

Dr. Goldberg works at Schweiger Dermatology Group in Hackensack, NJ with other offices in Montclair, NJ, Boca Raton, FL, Hillsborough, NJ and Westfield, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Acne and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Skin Laser & Surgery Specialists of
    20 Prospect Ave Ste 702, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 441-9890
    Montclair Office
    89 Valley Rd, Montclair, NJ 07042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 360-1474
    Sanctuary Medical Aesthetic Center
    4800 N Federal Hwy Ste 100C, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 401-0327
    Hillsborough Office
    105 Raider Blvd Ste 203, Hillsborough, NJ 08844 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 360-1474
    Westfield Office
    512 E BROAD ST, Westfield, NJ 07090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 359-8980

  • Hackensack University Medical Center
  • University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Smartlipo Triplex® Laser Liposuction Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Devon Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Dec 02, 2019
    Fantastic care fantastic practice fantastic staff....always on time ... efficient and caring. Dr Goldberg is an amazing and brilliant physician. I couldn't be more pleased
    Micki Grunstein — Dec 02, 2019
    Fellowship
    • New York University Medical Center
    Internship
    • Overlook Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Yale University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Diagnostic Laboratory & Dermatological Immunology
