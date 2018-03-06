See All Rheumatologists in New York, NY
Dr. David Goddard, MD

Rheumatology
3 (24)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. David Goddard, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from University College, University of London and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Goddard works at NY Neurological Associates PC in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dr. Kameelah Phillips
    162 E 78th St, New York, NY 10075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 962-4650
    NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Brooklyn Heights
    186 Joralemon St Fl 8, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (929) 455-2399

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoporosis
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Diseases Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vestibular Testing Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Humana
    • MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 06, 2018
    Dr. Is very kind and knowledgeable. Very thorough and professional. Took me as a new patient due to an urgent matter. Followed through. Great experience.
    New York, NY — Mar 06, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Goddard, MD
    About Dr. David Goddard, MD

    Rheumatology
    48 years of experience
    Education & Certifications

    Westminister and Caring Cross Hosps
    London Hosp
    University College, University of London
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Goddard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goddard is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Goddard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goddard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Goddard has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goddard on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Goddard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goddard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goddard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goddard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

