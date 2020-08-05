Dr. David Gnegy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gnegy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Gnegy, MD
Dr. David Gnegy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Elizabeth, WV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Camden Clark Medical Center, Garrett Regional Medical Center, Jackson General Hospital and Pleasant Valley Hospital.
Wirt County Health Services Association Inc483 Court St, Elizabeth, WV 26143 Directions (304) 424-4574
Hospital Affiliations
- Camden Clark Medical Center
- Garrett Regional Medical Center
- Jackson General Hospital
- Pleasant Valley Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He is very informative, acts like you are his only patient, answers questions. Just wonderful and his staff are very nice too
About Dr. David Gnegy, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1174591192
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
Dr. Gnegy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gnegy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gnegy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gnegy works at
Dr. Gnegy has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gnegy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gnegy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gnegy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gnegy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gnegy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.