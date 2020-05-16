See All Plastic Surgeons in Hollywood, FL
Dr. David Globerman, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Globerman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Manitoba Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Hospital West, Memorial Regional Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital South.

Dr. Globerman works at Dr. Beth and Howard Braver in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    David Y. Globerman M.d. Pllc
    3700 Washington St Ste 200, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 987-0222
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
  • Memorial Hospital Miramar
  • Memorial Hospital Pembroke
  • Memorial Hospital West
  • Memorial Regional Hospital
  • Memorial Regional Hospital South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Bedsores
Breast Hypoplasia
Skin Cancer
Bedsores
Breast Hypoplasia

Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Molina Healthcare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 16, 2020
    I got a breast augmentation with Dr. Globerman. Even though, I didn’t like the consult before the surgery because it was too quick and there wasn’t much information exchanged. Also, I had a lot of questions even the day of the surgery, but it was like he read my mind. The job he did with my breast was AMAZING. I am super happy with my new breast, that was mostly his decision of what to make with me. Lol He is sweet and kind. ?? I recommend Dr. Globerman. ??
    Alejandra — May 16, 2020
    About Dr. David Globerman, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073593711
    Education & Certifications

    • Health Science Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Manitoba Faculty of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • University of Manitoba, Faculty of Engineering
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Globerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Globerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Globerman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Globerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Globerman works at Dr. Beth and Howard Braver in Hollywood, FL. View the full address on Dr. Globerman’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Globerman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Globerman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Globerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Globerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

