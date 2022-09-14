Dr. David Glazier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glazier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Glazier, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Glazier, MD is an Urology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They completed their fellowship with Dartmouth Hitchcock Med Center|Dartmouth Hitchcock Med Center|Dartmouth Hitchcock Med Center|University of Michigan / Ann Arbor|University of Michigan|University of Michigan
Dr. Glazier works at
Locations
Virginia Urology - Stony Point9101 Stony Point Dr, Richmond, VA 23235 Directions (804) 430-5112Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Virginia Urology2025 Waterside Rd Ste 105, Prince George, VA 23875 Directions (804) 373-6189Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been Dr. Glazier's patient since March 2022. From the beginning, he has been compassionate, truthful, and ready to tackle my extremely complex vesicovaginal issue. I cannot emphasize enough the amount of time and patience he took carefully planning how to approach my needs and the encouragement he has offered me through this difficult journey. I thought life as I knew it was over at 42 and he changed that. He has given me hope. I will forever be indebted to everything he and his wonderful medical/office staff have done for me. They don't get any better than him.
About Dr. David Glazier, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1427011329
Education & Certifications
- Robert Wood Johnson Medical School|Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
Dr. Glazier has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glazier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glazier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Glazier has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glazier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Glazier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glazier.
