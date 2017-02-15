Overview

Dr. David Glasser, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital and The Johns Hopkins Hospital.



Dr. Glasser works at Wilmer Eye Institute in Columbia, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Eye Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.