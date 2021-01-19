Dr. David Glaser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glaser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Glaser, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Glaser, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital, Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
Penn Medicine At University City-apothecary3737 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (800) 789-7366
Penn Presbyterian Medical Center51 N 39th St, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-3340
Chester County Hospital701 E Marshall St, West Chester, PA 19380 Directions (800) 789-7366
- Chester County Hospital
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Glaser was my saving grace. I had a fall in March and because of Covid, I was not able to get an appointment. When I saw Dr. Glaser in July with my surgery scheduled the end of that month, I thought that I would have no function in my arm because of my age (72). Not only was the surgery a success, I now have full function of that shoulder. I highly recommend Dr. Glaser and his associates in making this possible.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1972531432
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Glaser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glaser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Glaser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Glaser works at
Dr. Glaser has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Joint Pain.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Glaser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glaser, there are benefits to both methods.