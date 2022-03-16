Overview

Dr. David Girard, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.



Dr. Girard works at Huntington Memorial Hospital in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.