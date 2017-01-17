Dr. David Ginsburg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ginsburg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Ginsburg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Ginsburg, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with University Medical Center.
Dr. Ginsburg works at
Locations
Diagnostic Center of Medicine5380 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 120, Las Vegas, NV 89118 Directions (702) 463-4040
Hospital Affiliations
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ginsburg listened to my history and attempts to manage my Myesthenia Gravis. He explained alternative treatments and worked with me to find a treatment protocol that has worked. He spends an appropriate amount of time testing and asking questions and anwering mine when I see him.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ginsburg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ginsburg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ginsburg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Ginsburg. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ginsburg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ginsburg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ginsburg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.