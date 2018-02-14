Dr. Gimenez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Gimenez, MD
Overview
Dr. David Gimenez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.
Dr. Gimenez works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Acute Care Surgeons3333 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 718-9080
-
2
Surgical Associates of Asheboro Pllc171 Macarthur St, Asheboro, NC 27203 Directions (336) 625-2456
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gimenez?
Dr. Gimenez not only took the time fully answer all my questions regarding my procedure, but also performed it impeccably. He and his staff are kind, caring and what every health care provider should strive to be like. I highly recommend going to Dr. Gimenez and thank him for my wonderful care.
About Dr. David Gimenez, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114989100
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gimenez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gimenez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gimenez works at
Dr. Gimenez has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction and Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gimenez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gimenez speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gimenez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gimenez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gimenez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gimenez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.