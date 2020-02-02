Overview

Dr. David Gilliam, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock and Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock.



Dr. Gilliam works at Baptist Health in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.