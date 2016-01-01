Overview

Dr. David Gillespie, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in North Dartmouth, MA. They completed their fellowship with Boston U Med Ctr



Dr. Gillespie works at Southcoast Health Vascular Surgery in North Dartmouth, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.