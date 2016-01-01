See All Vascular Surgeons in North Dartmouth, MA
Dr. David Gillespie, MD

Vascular Surgery
2.4 (15)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. David Gillespie, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in North Dartmouth, MA. They completed their fellowship with Boston U Med Ctr

Dr. Gillespie works at Southcoast Health Vascular Surgery in North Dartmouth, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southcoast Health Vascular Surgery
    300A Faunce Corner Rd Ste 200, North Dartmouth, MA 02747 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 973-2213

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Cod Hospital
  • Charlton Memorial Hospital
  • Falmouth Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Atherosclerosis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Atherosclerosis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis

Treatment frequency



Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    About Dr. David Gillespie, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326192998
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Boston U Med Ctr
    Residency
    • Boston Univ Med Ctr/Univ Hp, Vascular Surgery Boston Univ Med Ctr/Univ Hp, General Surgery Letterman Army Med Ctr, Flexible Or Transitional Year
    Internship
    • Letterman Army Med Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Gillespie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gillespie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gillespie has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gillespie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gillespie works at Southcoast Health Vascular Surgery in North Dartmouth, MA. View the full address on Dr. Gillespie’s profile.

    Dr. Gillespie has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gillespie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Gillespie. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gillespie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gillespie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gillespie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

