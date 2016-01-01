Dr. David Gillespie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gillespie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Gillespie, MD
Overview
Dr. David Gillespie, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in North Dartmouth, MA. They completed their fellowship with Boston U Med Ctr

Locations
Southcoast Health Vascular Surgery300A Faunce Corner Rd Ste 200, North Dartmouth, MA 02747 Directions (508) 973-2213
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Cod Hospital
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
- Falmouth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Gillespie, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1326192998
Education & Certifications
- Boston U Med Ctr
- Boston Univ Med Ctr/Univ Hp, Vascular Surgery Boston Univ Med Ctr/Univ Hp, General Surgery Letterman Army Med Ctr, Flexible Or Transitional Year
- Letterman Army Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions

