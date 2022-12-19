Dr. David Gilbert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gilbert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Gilbert, MD
Overview
Dr. David Gilbert, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Oakland Park, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.
Locations
Michael T Reilly MD & David H. Gilbert MD PA5301 N Dixie Hwy Ste 203, Oakland Park, FL 33334 Directions (954) 771-3334
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He preformed successful tendon transfer on my hand. I had lost use of my thumb and could no longer tie my shoes or button my shirt. He is a skilled hand surgeon who is devoted to his patients
About Dr. David Gilbert, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ind Hand Ctr
- Indiana Hand Center
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- New York University School of Medicine
- Hand Surgery
Dr. Gilbert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gilbert accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gilbert has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gilbert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Gilbert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gilbert.
