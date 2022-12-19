Overview

Dr. David Gilbert, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Oakland Park, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.



Dr. Gilbert works at BROWARD ORTHOPAEDIC SPECLS in Oakland Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.