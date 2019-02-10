Dr. David Ghozland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghozland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Ghozland, MD
Overview
Dr. David Ghozland, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Providence Saint John's Health Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Locations
David Ghozland MD530 Wilshire Blvd Ste 202B, Santa Monica, CA 90401 Directions (310) 393-9359
David Ghozland MD Inc.11645 Wilshire Blvd Ste 905, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Directions (310) 393-9359
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
He is the best Dr. in town He is real professional and hears what your problem is and helps you understand what the next steps are . He makes you feel real comfortable taking about uncomfortable issues.
About Dr. David Ghozland, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- New York Medical College, Staten Island NY
- St Vincents Midtown Hospital
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
- University Of Southern California
