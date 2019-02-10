Overview

Dr. David Ghozland, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Providence Saint John's Health Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Ghozland works at David Ghozland MD & Associates in Santa Monica, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Uterine Fibroids and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.