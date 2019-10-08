Dr. David Ghausi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghausi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Ghausi, DO
Overview
Dr. David Ghausi, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine|Kansas City University Of Medicine and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Office2220 Lynn Rd Ste 302, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 254-3765Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Honestly, Dr. Ghausi is one of the best doctors I've been to for anything, period, but he's a wonderful Ob/Gyn too. I go to him for my annual exams and he's very patient and respectful. I am in my 30s and have never been with anyone sexually, and I was a little nervous and embarrassed to tell him before my exam, but he didn't respond negatively at all and was very gentle during the exam- didn't even feel anything to be honest. I looked for a long time for a new ObGyn and read a lot of reviews about many doctors, male and female alike, but I'm very happy with my choice. If I am blessed to have children someday and still living in the area, I wouldn't think twice about using him as my ObGyn.
About Dr. David Ghausi, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1023078342
Education & Certifications
- Lac+Usc Medical Center|University Of Southern California
- University Of California
- Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine|Kansas City University Of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghausi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghausi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghausi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghausi works at
Dr. Ghausi speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghausi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghausi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghausi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghausi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.