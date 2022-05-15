Dr. David Gesensway, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gesensway is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Gesensway, MD
Overview
Dr. David Gesensway, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital and M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.
Dr. Gesensway works at
Locations
Twin Cities Orthopedics Edina - Crosstown4010 W 65th St, Edina, MN 55435 Directions (952) 456-7000Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 8:00pmSunday8:00am - 8:00pm
Twin Cities Orthopedics Plymouth2855 Campus Dr Ste 300, Plymouth, MN 55441 Directions (763) 520-7870
Twin Cities Orthopedics Maple Grove9630 Grove Cir N Ste 200, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Directions (952) 456-7777
Twin Cities Orthopedics Eagan - Viking Lakes2700 Vikings Cir, Eagan, MN 55121 Directions (952) 456-7600Saturday8:00am - 8:00pmSunday8:00am - 8:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- PreferredOne
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
I needed carpal tunnel on both wrists, Dr Gesensway obliged my request. (He did say I could change my mind.) I said no, both! He was quick, efficient and with a sense of humor took care of the carpal tunnel for me! Highly recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. David Gesensway, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1386655629
Education & Certifications
- Fellowship In Hand Surgery At University Of Minnesota Medical School
- University Of Mn Med School
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gesensway has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gesensway accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gesensway has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gesensway on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Gesensway. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gesensway.
