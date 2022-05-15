See All Hand Surgeons in Edina, MN
Dr. David Gesensway, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
3.5 (35)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Dr. David Gesensway, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital and M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.

Dr. Gesensway works at Twin Cities Orthopedics in Edina, MN with other offices in Plymouth, MN, Maple Grove, MN and Eagan, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Twin Cities Orthopedics Edina - Crosstown
    4010 W 65th St, Edina, MN 55435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 456-7000
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Twin Cities Orthopedics Plymouth
    2855 Campus Dr Ste 300, Plymouth, MN 55441 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (763) 520-7870
    Twin Cities Orthopedics Maple Grove
    9630 Grove Cir N Ste 200, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 456-7777
    Twin Cities Orthopedics Eagan - Viking Lakes
    2700 Vikings Cir, Eagan, MN 55121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 456-7600
    Saturday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 8:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abbott Northwestern Hospital
  • M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hands
  View other providers who treat Fracture
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • PreferredOne
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • Ucare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (10)
    May 15, 2022
    I needed carpal tunnel on both wrists, Dr Gesensway obliged my request. (He did say I could change my mind.) I said no, both! He was quick, efficient and with a sense of humor took care of the carpal tunnel for me! Highly recommend him to anyone.
    Kathy P — May 15, 2022
    About Dr. David Gesensway, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1386655629
    Education & Certifications

    • Fellowship In Hand Surgery At University Of Minnesota Medical School
    • University Of Mn Med School
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    • Hand Surgery
    Dr. David Gesensway, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gesensway is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gesensway has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gesensway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gesensway has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gesensway on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Gesensway. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gesensway.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gesensway, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gesensway appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

