Dr. David Gerstenfeld, MD
Overview
Dr. David Gerstenfeld, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Gerstenfeld works at
Locations
Island Eye Surgery Specialists4299 HYLAN BLVD, Staten Island, NY 10312 Directions (718) 984-7616
Island Eye Surgery Specialists1500 Victory Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10301 Directions (718) 984-7616
Northwell Health375 Seguine Ave, Staten Island, NY 10309 Directions (718) 226-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Gerstenfeld is my doctor. He has restored my vision that only a miracle could have done better. He gave me my sight back. Dr Gerstenfeld performed Cataract surgery on me 6 months ago & what a life changing experience. Even with COVID around, I enjoy my life better than I have in years with my new eye sight. I highly recommend him to everyone!
About Dr. David Gerstenfeld, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1386618098
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gerstenfeld has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gerstenfeld accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gerstenfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gerstenfeld has seen patients for Floaters, Farsightedness and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gerstenfeld on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gerstenfeld speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Gerstenfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gerstenfeld.
