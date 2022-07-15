See All Podiatrists in Chicago, IL
Podiatry
5 (149)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. David Gerst, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from William M. School College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Trinity Hospital.

Dr. Gerst works at Weil Foot & Ankle Institute - Chicago in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Weil Foot & Ankle Institute - Chicago
    1516 E 87th St, Chicago, IL 60619 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 713-1844
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Trinity Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 149 ratings
    Patient Ratings (149)
    5 Star
    (141)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jul 15, 2022
    This my first visit. He was very helpful. I had blisters on the side of my foot I got from shoe rubbing on against my skin. He clean it and trimmed my toenails. He also gave me a follow up prescription to get diabetic foot wear for my feet so as to prevent the problem again in the future. He showed genuine care for me and sensitivity to my concerns. I would definitely see him again if the need to arises.
    Lorain — Jul 15, 2022
    About Dr. David Gerst, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750491288
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Michael Reese/ Doctors Hospital Of Hyde Park
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • William M. School College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education

