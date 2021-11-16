Dr. David Gershfield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gershfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Gershfield, MD
Overview
Dr. David Gershfield, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Yale University.
Locations
Palo Alto Medical Foundation795 El Camino Real, Palo Alto, CA 94301 Directions (650) 853-2983
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This was my first appointment with Dr. Gershfield. He was thorough in his questions and examination as well as kind and compassionate . I would not hesitate to make any necessary follow-up appointments with Dr. Gershfield.
About Dr. David Gershfield, MD
- Neurology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1033226758
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Med Center
- Yale University
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gershfield has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gershfield accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gershfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gershfield has seen patients for Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gershfield on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Gershfield. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gershfield.
