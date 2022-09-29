See All Alternative Care in Rocky Point, NY
Dr. David Gentile, DO

Integrative Medicine
5 (284)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Gentile, DO is an Integrative Medicine Specialist in Rocky Point, NY. They specialize in Integrative Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Mather Hospital.

Dr. Gentile works at Oasis Integrative Medicine in Rocky Point, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oasis Integrative Medicine
    797 ROUTE 25A, Rocky Point, NY 11778 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 590-8597
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
  • Mather Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acupuncture
Anxiety
Arthritis
Acupuncture
Anxiety
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Bone Loss Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Detoxification Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Estrogen Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Fatigue Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
HCG Diet Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
IV Therapy Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Metatarsalgia Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Neuropathic Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment (OMT) Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Vulvodynia Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 284 ratings
Patient Ratings (284)
5 Star
(264)
4 Star
(13)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(5)
Sep 29, 2022
Dr. Dave is wonderful! He explains everything and has a great attitude. I left the office feeling very optimistic!
T. S. — Sep 29, 2022
About Dr. David Gentile, DO

  • Integrative Medicine
  • 23 years of experience
  • English
  • 1821102732
Education & Certifications

  • NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. David Gentile, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gentile is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Gentile has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Gentile has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Gentile works at Oasis Integrative Medicine in Rocky Point, NY. View the full address on Dr. Gentile’s profile.

284 patients have reviewed Dr. Gentile. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gentile.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gentile, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gentile appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

