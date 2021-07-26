Overview

Dr. David Gentile, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with F.F. Thompson Hospital, Highland Hospital, Jones Memorial Hospital, Rochester General Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Gentile works at UR Medicine Urology in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Prostate Cancer and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.