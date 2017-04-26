Dr. David Gent, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gent is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Gent, MD
Dr. David Gent, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Bremerton, WA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.
Kitsap Foot & Ankle Clinic900 Sheridan Rd Ste 105, Bremerton, WA 98310 Directions
Tries to solve the problem at the appointment instead of creating multiple appointments. His office tries to get you in as soon as possible. He is knowledgeable and listens to his patients. I've already recommended him multiple times.
- Podiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1205818069
- BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
Dr. Gent has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gent using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gent has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gent on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Gent. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gent.
