See All Podiatrists in Bremerton, WA
Dr. David Gent, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. David Gent, MD

Podiatry
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. David Gent, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Bremerton, WA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.

Dr. Gent works at Lynn L Staker MD in Bremerton, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kitsap Foot & Ankle Clinic
    900 Sheridan Rd Ste 105, Bremerton, WA 98310 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Foot Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 18 ratings
Patient Ratings (18)
5 Star
(14)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Gent?

Apr 26, 2017
Tries to solve the problem at the appointment instead of creating multiple appointments. His office tries to get you in as soon as possible. He is knowledgeable and listens to his patients. I've already recommended him multiple times.
Roxann S. in Port Orchard, WA — Apr 26, 2017
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. David Gent, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Gent, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gent to family and friends

Dr. Gent's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Gent

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Gent, MD.

About Dr. David Gent, MD

Specialties
  • Podiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 23 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1205818069
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. David Gent, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gent is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Gent has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Gent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Gent has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gent on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

18 patients have reviewed Dr. Gent. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gent.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gent, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gent appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.