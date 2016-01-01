Dr. David Geltzer, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Geltzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Geltzer, DPM
Overview
Dr. David Geltzer, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They completed their residency with Temple University Hospital
Dr. Geltzer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Philadelphia Podiatry Associates7318 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19136 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Geltzer?
About Dr. David Geltzer, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1326091141
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Foot Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Geltzer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Geltzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Geltzer works at
Dr. Geltzer has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Geltzer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Geltzer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geltzer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Geltzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Geltzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.