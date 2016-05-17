Dr. David Geldmacher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Geldmacher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Geldmacher, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Floyd Medical Center.
Uab Highlands1201 11th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 996-2770
- 2 1720 3rd Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35294 Directions (205) 996-3679
Diagnostic Metabolic Laboratory1720 7th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 996-3679
Hospital Affiliations
- Floyd Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Geldmacher was very attentive and took plenty of time with us to discuss my Dad's Dementia. He showed us the brain scan and pointed out key areas that were damaged. I would definitely recommend Dr Geldmacher.
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Neurology
