Dr. David Gehret, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gehret is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Gehret, MD
Overview
Dr. David Gehret, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.
Dr. Gehret works at
Locations
-
1
Uc Irvine Health - Newport Doctors Medical Group- Facility401 Old Newport Blvd Ste 201, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 999-2977
Hospital Affiliations
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Delta Health System
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gehret?
I was referred to call 2 neurologists by my primary physician. When I called Dr. Gehret's office, the phone was immediately answered by a professional, friendly gentlemen who took my information, secured the first-available appointment for me (not too far out), and explained the initial visit protocol to me (including that he would email me the intake forms in advance, to expedite my visit). I called the other recommended doctor - got a voicemail and never received a call back (even tried calling again). So glad I went with Dr. Gehret and his team! Their office is a well-oiled, friendly, and professional machine. I was seen within minutes of my appointment time. Dr. Gehret took genuine interest in securing a complete history of my complaint. He gave a thorough exam, documented his notes along the way, made his recommendations and observations, and outlined next steps. He listened to me, was kind, and his team had everything together for me when I left the office. 5 Stars!!
About Dr. David Gehret, MD
- Neurology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1497774947
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Wvah Med Center
- University of Florida
- Florida State University
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gehret has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gehret accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gehret has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gehret works at
Dr. Gehret has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gehret on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Gehret. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gehret.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gehret, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gehret appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.