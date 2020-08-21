See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Natick, MA
Dr. David Gdula, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. David Gdula, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Natick, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital.

Dr. Gdula works at Charles River Medical Assocs in Natick, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Charles River Medical Assocs
    83 Speen St, Natick, MA 01760

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 21, 2020
    I was with a PCP for a year when they decided to change how they spent time with their patients and treated me like I was on an assembly line. I was referred to Dr. Gdula by a friend and it was the best referral ever. I have been patient of Dr. Gdula for over five years and I couldn't be happier with the care he gives. He is thoughtful and thorough. I never feel rushed and he will always take the time to answer my questions either in person or by email. He stays current on new procedures and will help walk you through the various options that would be best for you. I cannot recommend him highly enough, you would be fortunate to have him as your doctor.
    Stephen Wrobleski — Aug 21, 2020
    About Dr. David Gdula, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Beth Israel Deaconess Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Gdula, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Gdula has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gdula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Gdula works at Charles River Medical Assocs in Natick, MA. View the full address on Dr. Gdula’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Gdula. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gdula, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gdula appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

