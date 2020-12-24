Dr. David Gazzaniga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gazzaniga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Gazzaniga, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Gazzaniga, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Dartmouth Medical School and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Gazzaniga works at
Locations
-
1
Newport Orthopedic Institute22 Corporate Plaza Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 722-7038Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Newport Orthopedic Institute16300 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 400, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 722-7038
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This is my 2nd ACL reconstruction, and my experience has been night a d day under Dr. Gazzaniga’s care. He has the most amazing bedside manner, and is so easy to talk too. He’s very informative & confident. I would highly recommend him to anyone and everyone.
About Dr. David Gazzaniga, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1720001423
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Foot & Ankle Brigham & Womens
- Harvard Combined Orthopedic Residency Program
- Dartmouth Medical School
- Dartmouth College
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Gazzaniga has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gazzaniga accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gazzaniga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gazzaniga works at
Dr. Gazzaniga has seen patients for Knee Dislocation, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gazzaniga on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Gazzaniga. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gazzaniga.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gazzaniga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gazzaniga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.